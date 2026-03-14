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Sports

Canada strikes wheelchair curling Paralympic gold

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2026 2:40 pm
1 min read
Jon Thurston, of Canada, reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed team gold medal game versus China at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). View image in full screen
Jon Thurston, of Canada, reacts during the wheelchair curling mixed team gold medal game versus China at the 2026 Winter Paralympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti). AF
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CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s wheelchair curling team defeated China 4-3 to win gold at the Milan Cortina Paralympics on Saturday.

It’s the first gold medal in the event for Canada since 2014.

Canada won three straight gold medals since the event’s inception at the Games in 2006 before settling for bronze at the last two Paralympics. China had won gold in the event at those two Games.

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The Canadian rink of skip Mark Ideson, third/vice-skip Jon Thurston, second Ina Forrest, lead Collinda Joseph, fifth Gilbert Dash completed their run going undefeated across 11 games.

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It didn’t come easy as it was a back-and-forth game that saw China tie the score at 3-3 in the seventh to make for a do-or-die eighth and final end.

The Canadians secured the third gold medal of the Paralympics for their country.

Michaela Gosselin also scored Canada a bronze in the women’s standing slalom Para alpine skiing event.

The 25-year-old from Collingwood, Ont., finished with a total time of one minute 29.19 seconds across two runs.

Russia’s Varvara Voronchikhina (1:26.95) and China’s Zhu Wenjing (1:28.44) earned gold and silver, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

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