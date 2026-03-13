Man charged with first-degree murder in killing of Montreal convenience store owner

A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing on Thursday of a Montreal convenience store owner.
Xavier Gellatly was formally charged today at the Montreal courthouse in the killing of Chong Woo Kim.
Provincial business records indicate Kim is the owner of the Fleur Bleue convenience store on Berri Street where the murder occurred.
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Montreal police were called to the scene at 7:30 a.m. Thursday where they found Kim unresponsive inside the store.
Paramedics confirmed the man’s death at the scene.
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Police arrested Gellatly later in the day at Complexe Desjardins, a downtown office tower and mall a few kilometres from the scene, after an extensive search.
The case is scheduled to return to court on May 4.
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