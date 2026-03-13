‘Just bad luck’: Alberta shelter to quash superstitions, host event for black cats

Send this page to someone via email

Eight-month-old Lavender loves to cuddle, especially her boyfriend Bowie, when she isn’t too busy running around and playing.

Knight Rider, who might look big and scary, is independent and actually a softy who will gently put his paws around those who hold him.

Timi and Spooky, a mother-and-daughter duo, are shy but sweet.

Despite their loving personalities, all five black-coloured cats at the Tails to Tell Animal Rescue in Crossfield, Alta., north of Calgary, are taking longer than usual to get adopted because, among other reasons, medieval-era superstitions have deemed them bad luck.

“Black cats, unfortunately, are always the last to get adopted. We find it’s really unfair,” said Claire Prevost, an office manager at the rescue.

“Some people just think they’re maybe witches, or just bad luck … I’m really sad about that because all cats are amazing.”

The rescue plans to show how lovable black cats are this coming weekend.

It’s hosting a Sunday event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pet Valu in Airdrie, a city in the Calgary region, to encourage the adoption of about a dozen cats.

Black domestic shorthairs and longhairs and about two black and white tuxedos will be on display in kennels.

Lavender, Knight Rider, Timi, Spooky and Bowie will be among them.

“Part of why we are doing this event is we do have a lot of black cats at the moment,” said Leanne McManus, an administrator at the shelter.

“And unfortunately, they can be a little harder to adopt out. So we’re hoping to raise a little bit more awareness and get them adopted.”

McManus said about 75 felines are under the shelter’s care in total, and nearly half are all black or mostly black with white spots.

McManus said although all-black cats face the most stigma, it’s difficult to find forever-homes for cats with large portions of black fur as well.

Some clients have told her they don’t want black cats due to superstitions.

The irrational beliefs were common in Europe and the Americas between the 14th and 18th centuries.

Black cats were considered to be low-ranking demons given to witches by the devil and often killed during witch hunts and trials. Those superstitions have carried on to today, as some people still consider it bad luck when a black cat crosses their path.

McManus said Tails to Tell Animal Rescue, like many rescues across the country, including in Ontario, continue to ban the adoption of black cats during the month of Halloween because of their association with witches.

“We’re just worried that people are going to get them for decoration,” she said.

“It’s the season and they want a black cat and then after the season, (they’ll) abandon them or not take care of them which is very sad.”

But not all consider black cats bad luck.

All felines were revered by the ancient Egyptian civilization and, in Japan, black cats are a sign of good fortune.

Tails to Tell Animal Rescue is offering a $50 discount to those who choose to adopt this weekend. It said it has held only one other event like this in its 12-year history.

“Hopefully people will come in and they’ll fall in love,” said Prevost.