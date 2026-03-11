Alberta government ends funding for Edmonton housing program

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government said it is moving funding from Boyle Street Community Services’ Intensive Case Management Team. They call that program a housing first initiative.

The province said the funding was to support 200 clients, but it had a caseload of 54. Social services minister Jason Nixon said this program wasn’t seeing the results other programs were and the decision was made to move the money where it would be better used.

“That program in particular has not been meeting the same level of results as participants in other programs when it comes to intensive housing management,” Nixon said.

“Nobody will lose their funding that’s associated with the program, but the program participants are going to move into another program that is seeing better results.”

Boyle Street Community Services declined an interview, but in a statement said it learned last week the government was ending its funding as of April 1.

“We are currently focused on working with Partner agencies to transition individuals on our caseload to other teams. Over the next two weeks we will be making sure those transitions occur with minimal disruptions to those we serve,” the statement read.

“Through this difficult transition for staff and community, Boyle Street Community Services remains committed to supporting Edmonton’s most vulnerable.”

Cameron Litowski, who was in an abusive situation and turned to Boyle Street for help, has been relying on this program. He is devastated it’s coming to an end.

“It feels like every time I have a sturdy raft underneath me, it’s taken away,” Litowski said.

Litowski said the program makes sure his rent is paid on time, and it also allows him to get affordable therapy sessions. He said his relationship with his case worker has also been beneficial.

“When you’re not able to maintain any long relationships with your care team, due to the provincial government it causes an enormous amount of sadness,” he said.

Litowski believes he will be able to find another solution for himself, but he does worry about the other clients relying on the program.

“I am here to stand up for those people, they deserve to have a good life.”

The government said the plan to make sure the people who were using this housing-first program will continue to be supported.

“People have to hear it last minute and have to make very difficult life decisions when they’re struggling so much.”

Nixon stressed this money is being redistributed, and the people who rely on this program will continue to be supported.