Video link
Headline link
Canada

Some Taylor Swift fans to receive a refund on their Vancouver show tickets

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 3:41 pm
2 min read
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Dec. 6, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. View image in full screen
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Dec. 6, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Lindsey Wasson / The Associated Press
Some Taylor Swift fans who attended her concerts in December 2024 may be getting a refund on their tickets.

On Wednesday, Consumer Protection BC announced it has come to an agreement with StubHub about ticket disclosures and refunds.

A person complained to the organization after a Taylor Swift concert, saying StubHub did not disclose that their ticket had an obstructed or limited view.

StubHub is a secondary ticket platform operator.

Consumer Protection BC stated in a release that, following the legally-enforceable agreement, StubHub must improve how it discloses ticket information to consumers, including the face value of tickets, fees and service charges, terms and conditions and refund guarantees in line with B.C.’s Ticket Sales Act.

StubHub must also make a $2,500 payment to the Consumer Advancement Fund and pay more than $6,000 in inspection costs to Consumer Protection BC.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver spending up 154% during Swift concerts'
Vancouver spending up 154% during Swift concerts

In addition, consumers who purchased tickets through StubHub for the Taylor Swift concerts in Vancouver on Dec. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, and sat in sections 219–236, 336, or 418–437, may be eligible for a refund if their ticket did not disclose an obstructed or limited view. StubHub will contact eligible purchasers directly by May 1, 2026.

Those sections were beside and behind the stage.

“People buying tickets in B.C. have the right to clear, accurate information about what they are purchasing and what it will cost before they buy,” Louise Hartland, director of public relations for Consumer Protection BC, said in a statement.

“This agreement is about transparency and ensuring consumers can access refunds when the law requires it.”

B.C. law states that ticket sellers and ticketing platforms must clearly disclose ticket details and the full cost before purchase.

If someone buys a ticket from a secondary ticket seller or platform operator, like StubHub, they can be entitled to a full refund if a ticket does not match its description or other requirements in the Ticket Sales Act.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

