Sextortion cases targeting youth on the increase: Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service is warning parents, caregivers and kids about sextortion cases targeting young people in Edmonton.

Police said in a news release that the cases are persistent and ongoing. Between 2018 and 2025, Edmonton police received nearly 1,000 sextortion-related reports involving young victims. Last year, there were 168 occurrences.

“Kids are online more than ever, and predators know it,” said Acting Insp. Paul Looker of the EPS Community and Youth Response branch.

“Sextortion has moved from being a rare online scam to something our school resource officers encounter regularly.”

Police said sextortion happens when an offender coerces a victim into sending sexually explicit images or videos. The offender will then blackmail the victim and threaten to release the images publicly or share them with family or friends unless money, gift cards or more images are sent.

“Even if a victim complies, offenders will often escalate their demands,” the release said.

“We’re seeing students as young as 13 being targeted. These crimes are emotionally devastating, and they thrive in secrecy. We want youth and parents to know how to spot the warning signs and how to get help immediately,” Looker said.

Police said offenders target victims mostly between the ages of 13 and 16. Fifteen is the most common age. Of the victims, 68 per cent are girls and 31 per cent are boys.

Boy victims are increasing every year.

Police said offenders are mostly men, with some as young as 16.

Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about online safety. Signs for parents and caregivers to watch out for include kids suddenly becoming secretive about their phone or screen time, withdrawing from friends, unexplained anxiety or mood swings, a sudden drop in school performance, heightened anxiety or an unexplained urgency to meet someone.