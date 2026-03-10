U.S. ambassador Pete Hoekstra ‘still smiling’ after meeting with David Eby

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby met with U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on Tuesday afternoon.

Hoekstra was tight-lipped after the meeting, but said it was a good one.

“I’m still smiling, so yeah,” Hoekstra said. “I think he is, too, so that’s great.”

Eby did not speak after the meeting, but did speak to reporters before, saying he would be raising three specific issues: softwood lumber, the need for a stable relationship around Canada’s free trade agreement with the U.S. and asking President Donald Trump and Congress to consider keeping permanent daylight saving time.

Eby also said he expects to discuss the province’s ban on U.S. liquor.

“I’m eternally hopeful that we’re able to find some sort of path forward with the president and with the United States,” Eby said.

“They’re our closest neighbours. We cannot replace that trading market, even as we try to diversify, and we will, to other countries. We need to have good relations with the Americans. And so my hope is that we are able to move some direction in that way.”

Hoekstra said after the meeting that he and Eby “covered a whole range of issues that you would expect.”

He said they did talk about daylight saving time in a lighthearted way.

“I don’t know how we can get all the states and the provinces all on one page,” he added.

“But it would be nice if it happened.”

Hoekstra said they did discuss U.S. alcohol products, only saying that American alcohol is an “awesome product.”