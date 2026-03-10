Standing room only at Kelowna public hearing on controversial land swap

Send this page to someone via email

Supporters and opponents of a controversial proposed land swap between the City of Kelowna and a development company gathered outside city hall on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a highly-anticipated public hearing dividing the community.

“It’s become very political and very controversial,” said Jamie Menzies, who supports the land swap.

At stake is the future of Kelowna Springs Golf Course on Penno Road.

“It’s important for us to save the golf course,” said Ted O’Sullivan, a concerned Kelowna resident. “You start losing this stuff, next thing you know is we’re going to start losing more and more.”

The golf course sits on land owned by Denciti Development Corp.

The land swap, which has been agreed to by both the city and Denciti, would give the city ownership of 60 acres of land, which would allow it to preserve a nine-hole course.

Story continues below advertisement

In exchange, Denciti would receive nine acres of city-owned industrial land on Hollywood Road North.

The company would retain 46 acres adjacent to the golf course, which it would want rezoned for industrial use.

It’s something critics say poses environmental concerns on land with natural groundwater springs.

“We have flooding problems. We have drought problems,” said Arielle Kersey, another concerned resident.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The idea of paving over wetlands that help regulate both those things is honestly just kind of a boneheaded decision.”

Nearby farmers are concerned about more flooding problems in an area already prone to it.

“The citizens of Kelowna are getting all the risk in terms of flood mitigation — damage to Mill Creek, damage to sensitive species, damage to adjacent farmlands that could be flooded,” said Wright, who owns an orchard near the golf course.

2:10 Kelowna golf course land swap concerns

Denciti declined to comment ahead of the public hearing, but in its 15-minute presentation to council, the company’s president said the land swap promotes economic growth in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll be bringing approximately 400 construction jobs to that would be over a decade, as well as 700 or so full-time industrial and manufacturing jobs, things like research and development,” said Volodya Gusak.

Gusak also said the city would benefit from a big boost in tax revenue.

“The property today pays approximately $33,000 in total of property taxes. It would be $3.2 million by the time the full development is completed,” Gusak said.

Those in support of the land swap touted the economic benefit as significant.

“This proposal is about building a diverse and sustainable economy over decades, one that can adapt when construction slows, when tourism, tourism is disrupted by wildfire season or when the external shocks hit us,” said Simon Mills, a business leader who supports the agreement.

As part of the land exchange deal, Denciti has also committed to the construction of a year-round indoor pickleball facility.

“Everyone will benefit from this; we’ll save beautiful nine holes. Pickleball community will get a long-overdue indoor facility, and the city will increase their tax base,” said Menzies, who is the president of the Pickleball Kelowna Club.

City staff recommend council vote in favour of the land swap, but critics urge council to think twice.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once it’s rezoned we can’t take it back,” Wright said. “We can’t un-ring the bell.”