Manitoba government proposes health charter but Opposition questions effectiveness

The Manitoba government is proposing a charter of patient care for people in the health system, one that outlines broadly worded principles with detailed plans to follow.

The NDP government introduced a bill in the legislature Monday that, if passed, would lay out general principles for patient care, timely access, dignity, privacy and more. The government, regional health authorities and organizations that deliver front-line care would have to post statements outlining those values on a website and in some public places.

The principles don’t include details such as how long of a wait for treatment qualifies as timely access. Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said further legislation in the coming weeks, such as a bill to set nurse-to-patient ratios, will fill in some of the details.

“We’re going to be taking a number of steps by way of law that will really help cement the direction we are taking the health-care system,” Asagwara told reporters.

The bill would also formalize the role of patient advocate, which already exists in some areas and who helps people with concerns about their care. The government, health authorities and organizations that deliver health care would be required to have patient advocacy officers and tell the public how the officers can be contacted.

“I think what we’re going to be saying to patients, first and foremost, is that if you have a concern, if you’re looking for clarity, this is the person who can provide it for you,” Asagwara said.

“And … this is the person who is accountable to you, should you have issues that aren’t being addressed.”

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives said the government has made many broad promises about improving health care that may not have any concrete effects.

“Are we delivering resources to the front lines? Are we getting the wait times down?” Tory Leader Obby Khan said.

Wait times on Monday afternoon at three adult hospital emergency rooms in Winnipeg ranged from eight to 12 hours, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s website indicated.

The bill also proposes better information sharing between health authorities about reports into critical incidents where patients have been hurt or died.