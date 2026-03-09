Defence to start making its case in Frank Stronach sexual assault trial

See more sharing options

The defence is expected to start making its case Monday in the sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach.

Prosecutors finished presenting their evidence last week after calling all seven complainants and a friend of the final complainant as witnesses.

On Friday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy suggested Stronach will eventually be found not guilty on some of the charges he faces.

The judge said a not-guilty verdict would be entered on a charge of attempted rape at a later time.

She said the same would be done for charges related to the sixth complainant, but did not specify when.

Stronach, who is 93, initially pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents stretching as far back as the 1970s.