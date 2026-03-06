B.C. promises decision on Kelowna’s request to speed up short-term rental exemption

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., is still in the off-season but this year the tourism season is expected to get an earlier start.

“We think we’re in for a very, very good and early tourism season,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews, president and CEO of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA).

The city is hosting several major events this spring and summer starting with the Memorial Cup in May.

That will be followed by the CFL’s Touchdown Kelowna games in June and the B.C. Summer Games in July.

But TOTA officials also say the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Vancouver starting June 11, will likely also benefit the Okanagan’s tourism industry.

“If they’re at FIFA and want to try something else while they’re here or if they’re not at FIFA and, you know, Vancouverites may be wanting to leave town during the excitement,” said Walker-Matthews. “Or others that don’t go to FIFA that want to come to this location on their way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those visitors may have more accommodation options for the first time in two years.

The province is considering a fast-tracked exemption on short-term rental restrictions after an official request from the City of Kelowna.

While no decision has been made, strata corporations are already lining up to re-open their buildings to short-term rentals.

“We took forward 16 properties on Monday. There are another three that have submitted applications,” said Nola Kilmartin, the city’s development planning department manager.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fourteen of the buildings historically operated as short-term rental complexes until the restrictions went into effect in May 2024.

Two are newly built but were approved and marketed as short-term rental buildings.

If approved, an exemption could add hundreds of units to the short-term rental pool.

2:18 Kelowna vacancy rate now highest in Canada

With the city’s vacancy rate above three per cent for two consecutive years, the city is eligible for an exemption.

Story continues below advertisement

However, if approved, it wouldn’t be effective until November, which is why the city wants the province to speed it up.

“They are aware it’s important to us to give as much notice as possible, so that we can hit some of those big events that are coming up at the end of May and in June and July,” Kilmartin said.

But the minister responsible said the city’s request is still under review.

“Our staff are working on trying to find a path forward that provides a good solution,” said Christine Boyle, B.C.’s housing minister. “Kelowna has been a really good partner putting forward very practical proposals on this front and there’s good work happening.

“I look forward to having something to announce in the coming weeks.”

However, as a number of big events and the summer season approach, some argue time is critical.

“People are well into their making plans. They start making their plans for this region very early,” said Walker-Matthews. “But we’re definitely seeing the bookings have been starting as early as January this year into our spring and summer.”

Kilmartin said the city is not able to adopt rezoning for the buildings until provincial approval. However, individual owners interested in renting out their units are being encouraged to apply for a business licence now.

Story continues below advertisement

“The next step is the province and it will be at the ministry’s decision and authorization for us,” Kilmartin said.

“We are accepting business licence applications for hosts for the 16 properties that went to council already, and the hope is that we can support a really strong summer and spring tourism.”