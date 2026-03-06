Menu

Health

Oilers forward Janmark has season-ending surgery

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers will be without Mattias Janmark for the rest of the season.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch says the 33-year-old forward has had surgery for an undisclosed injury and won’t play again in the 2025-26 campaign, including playoffs.

He says the team expects Janmark to be ready for training camp next season.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Swede hasn’t played since Edmonton’s 6-5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 25, and was limited to just 41 appearances this season, contributing one goal and seven assists across the stretch.

Originally selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2013 draft, Janmark has logged 680 regular-season NHL games with stints in Dallas, Chicago, Vegas and Edmonton.

He signed with the Oilers as a free agent in 2022 and provided a heavy presence for the team in back-to-back Stanley Cup finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

