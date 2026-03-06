SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
U.S. News

U.S. ‘well on its way’ to controlling Iranian airspace, Leavitt says

By Humeyra Pamuk & Steve Holland Reuters
Posted March 6, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
Trump believes majority of Americans support Iran war: White House
Trump believes majority of Americans support Iran war: White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that President Donald Trump believes the majority of American people support the war in Iran. She said the Iranian regime has been threatening the U.S. and its allies for nearly five decades, “and the American people are smart enough to know that.”
The United States is well on its way toward controlling Iranian airspace, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday, adding that Washington expects the achievable U.S. objectives to be completed in four to six weeks.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Leavitt also said Washington was looking at potential candidates to lead Iran, a day after President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview that the United States must be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

“I know there’s a number of people that our intelligence agencies and the United States government are looking at, but I won’t get any further on that,” Leavitt said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the interview on Thursday, Trump said that he thinks the next leader of Iran is unlikely to be the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, who has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed his father, who was killed in a military strike at the start of the war.

'A little bit late': Trump says Iran reached out to cut a deal amid US and Israeli strikes
‘A little bit late’: Trump says Iran reached out to cut a deal amid US and Israeli strikes
Earlier on Friday, Trump said there would be no ​deal struck with ​Iran except “unconditional surrender.”

“What the President means is that when he, as Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces, determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the United States of America, and the goals of Operation Epic Fury has been fully realized, then Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender, whether they say it themselves or not,” Leavitt said.

© 2026 Reuters

