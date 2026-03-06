Supreme Court says asylum seekers entitled to subsidized Quebec daycare

Send this page to someone via email

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Quebec discriminated against female refugee claimants by introducing regulations that denied them access to subsidized daycare spaces.

This marks the third ruling against the Quebec government on the matter.

In a decision today, the court says that blocking refugee claimants from subsidized daycare threatens to marginalize them from society.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The case originated with a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who applied for asylum and obtained a work permit.

The province subsequently denied access to Quebec’s heavily subsidized daycare network for the woman’s three children.

They were denied because Quebec’s rules provided access to the system only once refugee status was granted by the federal government.

Spaces in the highly sought-after network cost roughly $9 a day.