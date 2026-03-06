Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court says asylum seekers entitled to subsidized Quebec daycare

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 10:54 am
1 min read
Canada’s top court has ruled Quebec discriminated against female refugee claimants by denying them access to the province’s subsidized daycare program. View image in full screen
Canada’s top court has ruled Quebec discriminated against female refugee claimants by denying them access to the province’s subsidized daycare program. Sean Kilpatrick/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Quebec discriminated against female refugee claimants by introducing regulations that denied them access to subsidized daycare spaces.

This marks the third ruling against the Quebec government on the matter.

In a decision today, the court says that blocking refugee claimants from subsidized daycare threatens to marginalize them from society.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The case originated with a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who applied for asylum and obtained a work permit.

The province subsequently denied access to Quebec’s heavily subsidized daycare network for the woman’s three children.

Trending Now

They were denied because Quebec’s rules provided access to the system only once refugee status was granted by the federal government.

Spaces in the highly sought-after network cost roughly $9 a day.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices