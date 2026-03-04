Potential measles exposures reported on 2 flights, Pearson airport: Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is issuing a notice for Pearson International Airport travellers of a potential exposure to measles.

The agency is investigating a confirmed case of measles, with members of the public that were potentially exposed having been either on two Avianca flights or in Pearson’s Terminal 1 arrivals on Feb. 22.

According to TPH, the exposure notice impacts the following travellers:

Those on board Avianca Flight AV579 from Guatemala City to San Salvador, and Avianca Flight AV324 from San Salvador to Toronto.

Travellers who were in Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminal 1 Arrivals from approximately 1:40 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

TPH advises anyone who believes they were exposed to check their vaccination record for measles protection, and monitor for symptoms until March 15.

Symptoms can include fever, runny nose, red eyes, a red rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body, and small blue-white sports (Koplik spots) that can appear inside the mouth and throat.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to contact a health-care provider immediately.

Measles is a highly-contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks. The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

According to TPH, people can become infected if they breathe contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, mouth or nose.