Headline link
World

U.S. identifies 4 soldiers killed in Iran war as Army reservists

By Hannah Fingerhut And Rebecca Boone The Associated Press
Posted March 3, 2026 7:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What is Trump’s endgame in Iran?'
What is Trump’s endgame in Iran?
What are U.S. President Donald Trump's goals after launching airstrikes against Iran? Jackson Proskow looks at the scrutiny on Trump's potential endgame, and the questions about the American public's appetite for war.
Four of the six U.S. soldiers killed in the Iran war were identified Tuesday by the Pentagon as members of the Army Reserve from different states who worked in logistics and kept troops supplied with food and equipment.

They died Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran. Iran responded by launching missiles and drones against Israel and several Gulf Arab states that host U.S. armed forces.

Those killed were Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, lowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist. No other names were released.

“These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, fuel, water and ammunition, transport equipment and supplies.

“Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That’s the way it is,” President Donald Trump said of deaths.

Click to play video: 'U.S. confirms first American deaths in Iran strikes as retaliation spreads'
U.S. confirms first American deaths in Iran strikes as retaliation spreads

Coady’s LinkedIn page said he was a student at Drake University and an information technology specialist with the Army Reserve.

He said he had learned how to “interact with countless different kinds of people from all different backgrounds” through his service.

Coady became an Eagle Scout in 2020, according to a Facebook post from his West Des Moines troop. An Iowa organization that helps homeless children said he made 12 Adirondack chairs for the group.

Tietjens was married with a son, according to a Facebook page. A photo online shows the couple with their son wearing a martial arts uniform.

There are several family photos on Facebook pages belonging to Amor and her husband, Joey Amor, including some images with a teen son.

Last November, Joey wrote a post expressing his love for Nicole.

“Even while you are on the other side of the world you found a way to make my birthday special,” he said. “I love you!”

Associated Press writer Rebecca Boone contributed from Boise, Idaho.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

