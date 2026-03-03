Dunstone beats Calvert in all-Manitoba battle at Montana’s Brier

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Matt Dunstone defeated Braden Calvert 6-3 in a battle of Manitoba skips on Tuesday morning at the Montana’s Brier.

Dunstone (4-0) scored pairs in the fifth and seventh ends en route to his fourth straight round-robin victory.

He remained tied for first place in Pool B with Alberta’s Kevin Koe (4-0), who posted a 6-3 win over brother Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen beat New Brunswick’s James Grattan 10-4 and Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan rolled to an 11-3 rout of British Columbia’s Cody Tanaka.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McEwen is in third place at 4-1 and Calvert is fourth at 2-2.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs kept his perfect record intact with an 8-4 victory over Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard.

The reigning Olympic champion made an open draw for a pair in the eighth end and stole a point in the ninth to improve to 5-0 in round-robin play.

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (5-0) kept pace with a 9-8 extra-end win over Nova Scotia’s Kendal Thompson.

In other afternoon games, Saskatchewan’s Kelly Knapp dumped Nunavut’s Derek Samagalski 8-2 and Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador outscored Ontario’s Jayden King 10-8.

Jacobs and Gushue led the Pool A standings with Menard next at 3-2. Young and King were tied at 3-3.

Another session was scheduled for Tuesday night. The top three teams in each nine-team pool will advance to the playoffs starting Friday.

Competition continues through Sunday.