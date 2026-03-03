Menu

Dunstone beats Calvert in all-Manitoba battle at Montana’s Brier

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2026 5:50 pm
1 min read
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone releases the stone as teammates Ryan Harnden and EJ Harnden sweep the stone during Draw 8 the Montana's Brier in St. John's, N.L., on March 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone releases the stone as teammates Ryan Harnden and EJ Harnden sweep the stone during Draw 8 the Montana's Brier in St. John's, N.L., on March 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Share

Matt Dunstone defeated Braden Calvert 6-3 in a battle of Manitoba skips on Tuesday morning at the Montana’s Brier.

Dunstone (4-0) scored pairs in the fifth and seventh ends en route to his fourth straight round-robin victory.

He remained tied for first place in Pool B with Alberta’s Kevin Koe (4-0), who posted a 6-3 win over brother Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.

Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen beat New Brunswick’s James Grattan 10-4 and Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan rolled to an 11-3 rout of British Columbia’s Cody Tanaka.

McEwen is in third place at 4-1 and Calvert is fourth at 2-2.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs kept his perfect record intact with an 8-4 victory over Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard.

The reigning Olympic champion made an open draw for a pair in the eighth end and stole a point in the ninth to improve to 5-0 in round-robin play.

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (5-0) kept pace with a 9-8 extra-end win over Nova Scotia’s Kendal Thompson.

In other afternoon games, Saskatchewan’s Kelly Knapp dumped Nunavut’s Derek Samagalski 8-2 and Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador outscored Ontario’s Jayden King 10-8.

Jacobs and Gushue led the Pool A standings with Menard next at 3-2. Young and King were tied at 3-3.

Another session was scheduled for Tuesday night. The top three teams in each nine-team pool will advance to the playoffs starting Friday.

Competition continues through Sunday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

