Dunstone beats Calvert in all-Manitoba battle at Montana’s Brier

Matt Dunstone defeated Braden Calvert 6-3 in a battle of Manitoba skips on Tuesday morning at the Montana’s Brier.
Dunstone (4-0) scored pairs in the fifth and seventh ends en route to his fourth straight round-robin victory.
He remained tied for first place in Pool B with Alberta’s Kevin Koe (4-0), who posted a 6-3 win over brother Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories.
Saskatchewan’s Mike McEwen beat New Brunswick’s James Grattan 10-4 and Northern Ontario’s Sandy MacEwan rolled to an 11-3 rout of British Columbia’s Cody Tanaka.
McEwen is in third place at 4-1 and Calvert is fourth at 2-2.
Canada’s Brad Jacobs kept his perfect record intact with an 8-4 victory over Quebec’s Jean-Michel Menard.
The reigning Olympic champion made an open draw for a pair in the eighth end and stole a point in the ninth to improve to 5-0 in round-robin play.
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador (5-0) kept pace with a 9-8 extra-end win over Nova Scotia’s Kendal Thompson.
In other afternoon games, Saskatchewan’s Kelly Knapp dumped Nunavut’s Derek Samagalski 8-2 and Nathan Young of Newfoundland and Labrador outscored Ontario’s Jayden King 10-8.
Jacobs and Gushue led the Pool A standings with Menard next at 3-2. Young and King were tied at 3-3.
Another session was scheduled for Tuesday night. The top three teams in each nine-team pool will advance to the playoffs starting Friday.
Competition continues through Sunday.
