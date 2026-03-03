Witnesses called at civil trial for Quebec cardinal suing accuser for defamation

Send this page to someone via email

Cardinal Marc Ouellet is back in Quebec Superior Court as he tries to clear his name in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Lawyers for Ouellet called several witnesses Tuesday in his defamation suit against a woman who named him in a wider class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three women who worked with Ouellet took the stand and described him as warm and caring.

They each said they were shocked to learn of the allegations against him and had never heard any prior complaints about his behaviour.

A former church employee named Paméla Groleau accused Ouellet in the class action of several incidents of sexual misconduct between 2008 and 2010, including that he slid his hand down her back and touched her buttocks at an event in Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Ouellet has denied the accusations and countersued Groleau for $100,000 on the grounds that she damaged his reputation, honour and dignity.

Groleau has consented to have her name published.