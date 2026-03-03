Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Witnesses called at civil trial for Quebec cardinal suing accuser for defamation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2026 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet set to retire at 78'
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet set to retire at 78
WATCH: Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet set to retire at 78 – Jan 30, 2023
Cardinal Marc Ouellet is back in Quebec Superior Court as he tries to clear his name in the wake of an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Lawyers for Ouellet called several witnesses Tuesday in his defamation suit against a woman who named him in a wider class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec.

Three women who worked with Ouellet took the stand and described him as warm and caring.

They each said they were shocked to learn of the allegations against him and had never heard any prior complaints about his behaviour.

A former church employee named Paméla Groleau accused Ouellet in the class action of several incidents of sexual misconduct between 2008 and 2010, including that he slid his hand down her back and touched her buttocks at an event in Quebec City.

Ouellet has denied the accusations and countersued Groleau for $100,000 on the grounds that she damaged his reputation, honour and dignity.

Groleau has consented to have her name published.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

