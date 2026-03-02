Menu

World

France will increase its nuclear warheads for ‘assured destructive power’

By Sylvie Corbet The Associated Press
Posted March 2, 2026 10:26 am
2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France will increase its number of nuclear warheads from the current level of below 300, but did not give a figure for the increase.

It will be the first time France increases its nuclear arsenal since at least 1992.

“I have decided to increase the numbers of warheads of our arsenal,” Macron said at a military base at L’Ile Longue in northwestern France that hosts the country’s ballistic missile submarines.

“My responsibility is to ensure that our deterrence maintains — and will maintain in the future — its assured destructive power,” Macron said.

Macron’s speech was aimed at spelling out how French nuclear weapons fit into Europe’s security amid concerns raised on the continent by recurring tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

European leaders have voiced growing doubts about U.S. commitments to help defend Europe under the so-called nuclear umbrella, a policy long intended to ensure that allies — particularly NATO members — would be protected by American nuclear forces in the event of a threat.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Emmanuel Macron speaking about nuclear weapons View image in full screen
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, center right, speaks during a national defence council meeting at the Elysee Palace, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, pool)

“If we had to use our arsenal, no state, however powerful, could shield itself from it, and no state, however vast, would recover from it,” Macron said.

Some European nations have already taken up an offer Macron made last year to discuss France’s nuclear deterrence and even associate European partners in nuclear exercises.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he’d had “initial talks” with Macron on the issue and had publicly theorized about German Air Force planes possibly being used to carry French nuclear bombs.

France and Britain also adopted a joint declaration in July that allows both nations’ nuclear forces, while independent, to be “coordinated.” The U.K., no longer an EU member but a NATO ally, is the only other European country with a nuclear deterrent.

Macron has consistently insisted any decision to use France’s nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

