Saskatchewan legislative session returns with deficit budget looming

Saskatchewan politicians are set to return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting.

Premier Scott Moe has said his Saskatchewan Party government plans to introduce a deficit budget later this month.

Moe has said the red ink is a result of revenue problems caused by trade and market uncertainty.

He has said revenue shortfalls stem from China’s previous tariffs on Canadian canola products, which have now mostly been removed.

Moe’s government is also planning to pass various legislation it introduced last fall, including a bill that would force drug treatment on those battling addictions.

The Opposition NDP says it will push the government to improve deteriorating conditions in hospitals and schools and urge for more action to reduce crime.