Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan legislative session returns with deficit budget looming

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 8:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier rejecting belt tightening in upcoming budget as province faces ‘challenging time financially’'
Saskatchewan premier rejecting belt tightening in upcoming budget as province faces ‘challenging time financially’
WATCH: Saskatchewan premier rejecting belt tightening in upcoming budget as province faces 'challenging time financially'
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan politicians are set to return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting.

Premier Scott Moe has said his Saskatchewan Party government plans to introduce a deficit budget later this month.

Moe has said the red ink is a result of revenue problems caused by trade and market uncertainty.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has said revenue shortfalls stem from China’s previous tariffs on Canadian canola products, which have now mostly been removed.

Trending Now

Moe’s government is also planning to pass various legislation it introduced last fall, including a bill that would force drug treatment on those battling addictions.

The Opposition NDP says it will push the government to improve deteriorating conditions in hospitals and schools and urge for more action to reduce crime.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices