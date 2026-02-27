Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man in his 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday evening, according to Peel Regional Police.
Police said officers responded to Lakeshore Road East and Stavebank Road area at approximately 7:10 p.m, when a blue Chevy Trax travelling westbound on Lakeshore Road struck a pedestrian, who was crossing mid-block from north to south.
The driver, an adult male, remained at the scene and was co-operative with investigators.
Peel EMS responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian later died in hospital.
The investigation is now underway by the Major Collision Bureau. No charges have been laid.
The intersection was closed following the collision, but has since reopened.
