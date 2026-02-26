Alberta senior homebound while condo elevator awaits final inspection

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors of a southeast Calgary condo building say an out-of-service elevator has put their lives on hold.

Vikki and David MacKinnon say the elevator in their McKenzie Town condo was shut down for repairs back in December. Those repairs took five weeks to complete, but they say the elevator still isn’t operating.

“It’s difficult,” says Vikki. “Not just coming upstairs ourselves, but, you know, you want to shop for groceries or other things you need to bring up and down the stairs easier.”

Vikki hasn’t been able to walk up and down the stairs since having knee replacement surgery two weeks ago, which she says has left her homebound, feeling “stressed and depressed.”

If she needed to leave, the couple says they would have to call a medical transport which would cost them $200 each way. They used the transport to bring Vikki home after surgery.

“We paid our $200 and I was transported from the hospital to home and then carried up the stairs,” she said.

David is on the condo board and says the elevator still needs a final inspection, but doesn’t know when that would happen.

“Either between myself and the board president, just about every second day (asking) what’s the progress? What’s the progress? And we weren’t really getting any answers,” David says.

“We started to get some and it sounds to me like somebody just dropped the ball.”

Alberta Elevating Devices & Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDARSA) will be doing the inspection. A spokesperson for AEDARSA tells Global News that the inspection has happened yet because they’ve been waiting on the engineering drawings from the company that built the elevator.

They’ve also confirmed that the inspection will be completed on Tuesday.