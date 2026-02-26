Montreal-area escape room named best in the world

Send this page to someone via email

An escape room north of Montreal has just been named the best in the entire world.

The Magnifico game at the Escaparium in Laval, Que., is an immersive experience, complete with multiple actors, intricate set designs and an emotional ending that regularly brings people to tears.

It’s now taken home top international honours for the second year in a row.

“The closest thing I could compare it to is a movie,” said Escaparium owner Jonathan Driscoll. “It’s everything you see in a movie. There’s special effects and timing, the actors need to time themselves with what’s happening to get that emotional hit.”

There were major moments of elation among the big team behind the experience when Magnifico was named the world’s best at the Top Escape Rooms Project Enthusiasts’ Choice Awards back in December.

Now fans of the art form are flocking there from all over the globe.

“We’ve had people from Mexico, Australia, we had a group from Kuwait,” said Magnifico actor Alexandre Deguire. Staff told Global News they’ve also had guests from Indonesia and New Zealand.

Driscoll said the story and creepy circus aesthetic was inspired by the movie The Greatest Showman. He also draws inspiration from major theme parks he visits.

He hires trained actors and members of improv troupes who can think on their feet, and quickly respond to what players say. Over 20 local actors work on Magnifico.

“It’s like they’re watching a play, but instead of being spectators, they’re in the play with us and they’re the main characters,” explained Magnifico actress Elycia Laporte.

Their work is not easy. The experience can be up to three hours long, but the actors say they adore their jobs.

“What I love is that every single circus is different. Every single group is different. You never know what is going to happen until it does,” said actor Nico-Max Eugene.

Some people get so wrapped up in the story, they’re in tears by the end.

“As humans we want to feel things and this is what this experience brings out compared to anything else out there,” said Driscoll.

The actors said when visitors cry, they know they’ve done their jobs exceptionally well.

“That’s one of the biggest compliments,” said Laporte.

Magnifico cost $1.4 million to build and it’s one of nine different experiences at the Escaparium. They also have the fifth, ninth, 36th, 78th and 79th best escape rooms in the world.