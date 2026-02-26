Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberal, Bloc Québécois rematch in Terrebonne riding after Supreme Court nixes result

By Stéphane Blais The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 4:45 pm
1 min read
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet, right, applauds Terrebonne federal byelection candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne during a news conference in Terrebonne, Que., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. View image in full screen
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet, right, applauds Terrebonne federal byelection candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne during a news conference in Terrebonne, Que., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné will once again face off against Liberal Tatiana Auguste in the Terrebonne riding after the Supreme Court recently invalidated last year’s result.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet announced his candidate Thursday, paying tribute to Sinclair-Desgagné’s relentless drive.

The Liberals, for their part, officially nominated Auguste on Wednesday night in the Montreal-area riding.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court invalidates result from spring federal election in Terrebonne riding'
Supreme Court invalidates result from spring federal election in Terrebonne riding

Elections Canada had declared Auguste the winner over Sinclair-Desgagné by a single vote following the April 28 federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

But Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the results after a supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted. She won her case in Supreme Court on Feb. 13.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Liberal Party is three seats short of a majority government, and Terrebonne is one of three ridings up for a byelection in the coming months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet announced a date for the byelections in Terrebonne and the two vacant Toronto ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices