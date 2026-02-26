Liberal, Bloc Québécois rematch in Terrebonne riding after Supreme Court nixes result

Send this page to someone via email

The Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné will once again face off against Liberal Tatiana Auguste in the Terrebonne riding after the Supreme Court recently invalidated last year’s result.

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet announced his candidate Thursday, paying tribute to Sinclair-Desgagné’s relentless drive.

The Liberals, for their part, officially nominated Auguste on Wednesday night in the Montreal-area riding.

2:10 Supreme Court invalidates result from spring federal election in Terrebonne riding

Elections Canada had declared Auguste the winner over Sinclair-Desgagné by a single vote following the April 28 federal election.

Story continues below advertisement

But Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the results after a supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted. She won her case in Supreme Court on Feb. 13.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Liberal Party is three seats short of a majority government, and Terrebonne is one of three ridings up for a byelection in the coming months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet announced a date for the byelections in Terrebonne and the two vacant Toronto ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.