Liberal, Bloc Québécois rematch in Terrebonne riding after Supreme Court nixes result

The Bloc Québécois’ Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné will once again face off against Liberal Tatiana Auguste in the Terrebonne riding after the Supreme Court recently invalidated last year’s result.
Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet announced his candidate Thursday, paying tribute to Sinclair-Desgagné’s relentless drive.
The Liberals, for their part, officially nominated Auguste on Wednesday night in the Montreal-area riding.
Elections Canada had declared Auguste the winner over Sinclair-Desgagné by a single vote following the April 28 federal election.
But Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the results after a supporter complained that she had tried to vote by mail using a special ballot that was never counted. She won her case in Supreme Court on Feb. 13.
The Liberal Party is three seats short of a majority government, and Terrebonne is one of three ridings up for a byelection in the coming months.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has not yet announced a date for the byelections in Terrebonne and the two vacant Toronto ridings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2026.
