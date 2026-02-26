Menu

Politics

Calendar

Politics

N.S. to create a new protected Acadian electoral riding in Cape Breton

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2026 11:11 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
The Nova Scotia government is creating a new electoral riding for a predominantly Acadian community in Cape Breton and promising a byelection to fill the seat within months.

Justice Minister Scott Armstrong says the government will split the current riding of Inverness in two to create a new seat called Chéticamp-Magarees-Pleasant Bay.

It will become the fourth protected seat in the province recognizing a traditional Acadian community.

A protected riding is permitted by law to have 25 per cent more or fewer electors than the average riding because of its unique cultural composition.

With about 3,900 voters, the Chéticamp riding will be the smallest in the province and will increase the seat count in the legislature to 56.

An electoral commission recommended the creation of the new riding earlier this year following a court challenge that ruled the government had violated the Charter by not creating a protected Chéticamp seat in 2019.

Kyle MacQuarrie, the member of the legislature for Inverness, will keep his job and Armstrong says the government will call a byelection for the new riding within six months, if not earlier.

“This is a historic day for the legislature and for Acadian Nova Scotians. Acadians were the first Europeans in Nova Scotia and the Acadian people and their rich culture and traditions shaped Nova Scotia. This riding honours that,” Armstrong said in a statement.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

