Calgary family living in a car calls for more resources for unhoused families

A Calgary family who have been living in their car for months are shedding a light on the experience of being unhoused.

The Dawes, a family of six, have been living in their vehicle for six months.

“That’s all we’ve got left, that’s our home, that’s what we call home right now,” said Krista Dawe, the mother of the family.

View image in full screen The family’s mother, Krista Dawe, say they want to stay together as a family, but so far all the shelters that have offered help, want to split them up. Global News

However, two nights ago, the battery died, leaving the family to sleep in the cold on a night when the temperature dipped to -21 C in Calgary.

Local advocates who have been helping provide the Dawe family with clothing and food say more resources are needed for unhoused families.

The family has tried to find room in a shelter but have been told that because their eldest child is 18 years old — technically an adult — the family would need to be split up.

The Dawes say this isn’t something they are prepared to do and want to stay together as a family.

View image in full screen The family has been sleeping together in their car for months, but two nights ago, the engine died and the temperature dipped to about -21 C. Global News

While Global News was speaking with the family, a local shelter called to offer help, but again they would have to split up.

“I’m frustrated. Just because a child turns 18, it doesn’t mean they’re no longer part of the family unit,” said Mona, who has been trying to help the family find shelter.

Thanks to some help from some Good Samaritans, the Dawes managed to get their car started again Tuesday afternoon.

Late Tuesday, the family was also offered shelter for the night with the possibility they may be allowed to stay even longer.