Health

Alberta nurses ratify collective agreement with Covenant Health: union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2026 12:52 pm
1 min read
The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees said nurses who work for Covenant Health have voted almost 90 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement.
The union representing Alberta’s nursing care staff says a new collective agreement with Covenant Health has been ratified.

In a statement Monday, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says members voted 89.2 per cent in favour of the deal.

The union says the new pact will improve pay and working conditions.

Highlights of the agreement which is retroactive to April 1, 2024, include a 12 per cent pay increase over four years and significant market adjustments.

The deal will also see improved benefits.

The collective agreement will expire at the end of March 2028.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier’s hospital reform plans raise concerns over access to services'
Alberta premier’s hospital reform plans raise concerns over access to services
Related News
© 2026 The Canadian Press

