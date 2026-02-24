Alberta nurses ratify collective agreement with Covenant Health: union

The union representing Alberta’s nursing care staff says a new collective agreement with Covenant Health has been ratified.
In a statement Monday, the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says members voted 89.2 per cent in favour of the deal.
The union says the new pact will improve pay and working conditions.
Get weekly health news
Highlights of the agreement which is retroactive to April 1, 2024, include a 12 per cent pay increase over four years and significant market adjustments.
The deal will also see improved benefits.
The collective agreement will expire at the end of March 2028.
Write a comment