Ontario driver caught speeding ahead of Canada-U.S. gold-medal game: police

An Ontario driver landed themselves in the penalty box an hour before puck drop between Canada and the U.S. Sunday for going 68 kilometres over the posted speed limit.
Greater Sudbury police said in a Facebook post Monday that the driver was nabbed just after 7 a.m. for going 148 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone.
They were charged with speeding, stunt driving, careless driving and possessing more than one licence; their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, and their licence has also been suspended for 30 days.
“Someone was a little too excited for the hockey game yesterday morning,” police said in the post.
“Canada may have fallen short in the gold medal game, and yes, we’re all still grieving a little, but let’s not add traffic charges to the list of things we’re sad about. Stay safe out there, Sudbury.”
The driver is expected to appear in court in May.
