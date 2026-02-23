Eight injured in bus rollover on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say eight people were injured after a bus rollover on Highway 401 east of Napanee, Ont., on Sunday.
Police say the injuries were non-life-threatening and include cuts, broken bones and dislocations.
OPP say emergency crews responded after a bus entered the ditch and rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in the area of Old Wilton Road around 7:15 p.m.
They say the bus was carrying 47 passengers and the driver at the time of the crash.
The injured people were taken to two local hospitals for treatment and Highway 401 eastbound was closed for about four hours in the area.
Police say the investigation into the cause of the rollover is ongoing.
