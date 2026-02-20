Saskatchewan dancers head to Dublin for Dance World Cup, representing Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan dancers are getting ready to take their skills all the way to Dublin for one of the biggest dance competitions in the world, The Dance World Cup.

“The Dance World Cup is basically, lots of different types of countries. I think there’s over 50 countries that are going to it. And it’s kind of the dance version of the Olympics,” said Giselle Ferraro with Studio One.

Giselle Ferraro and Ava Murdoch from Studio One RP Dance in Saskatoon are getting excited for Dublin, saying they are thrilled to dance for Team Canada.

“I’m just really honoured to be part of it, and I just never thought like I would be able to represent Canada in this way,” said Ferraro, with Murdoch adding, “I don’t even know how to explain it. It’s just such a great feeling to be dancing in like a different country and meeting so many new people.”

But it’s not just Saskatoon dancers. Olivia Mann and Nadia Buyan from Dancers Edge in Warman, Sask., were also scouted to dance for Team Canada.

“I had no clue this was going to happen to me and it’s just definitely something that I didn’t expect to happen so young either,” said Mann, with Buyan saying, “I’m very excited. It is a dream of mine since I was very little. I have always wanted to, and I was so happy when I found out.”

Saskatchewan dancers will be bringing all kinds of genres to Dublin with Teams and Solo dances.

They said when they heard they were invited to dance for Canada, it didn’t feel real. Family and friends have been ecstatic for them as well.

“I was really excited. I was like jumping up and down,” said Ferraro.

“My best friend, she screamed in my face and hugged me and they started crying,” said Mann.

When asked what they are looking forward to most in Dublin, Buyan said, “Seeing all the amazing structures and seeing all of the different cultures that they do.”

Murdoch said, “Watching other countries dance and seeing how we compare to them. And just like everyone being together.”

The 2026 Dance World Cup runs July 8th till the 18th, with Canada dancing along 73 other countries.

Watch above for more on the dancers and the emotions they are feeling leading up to the World Cup.