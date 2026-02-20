Menu

Canada

Montreal promises new approach to homeless with encampment ‘tolerance zones’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 9:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal and Longueuil unveil new framework for homeless encampments'
Montreal and Longueuil unveil new framework for homeless encampments
Watch: Montreal and Longueuil have announced new protocols for homeless encampments that introduce centralized monitoring, “tolerance zones” and clearer guidelines aimed at balancing human dignity with public safety. Basic services such as portable toilets, cleaning services and storage areas could also be added at specific sites. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
The City of Montreal is changing its approach to unhoused people, promising to tolerate some homeless encampments instead of dismantling them.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada unveiled the city’s new protocol on Friday, saying camps are not a long-term solution, but dismantling them often causes trauma for vulnerable people and usually results in displacing the problem.

“Dismantling as we have seen in the past does not work,” Martinez Ferrada said.

“You are not creating a path or a road map out of homelessness.”

The city said its new policy creates “tolerance zones” on city-owned land, where encampments would be permitted if they meet certain safety rules. The framework focuses on dignity and respect for the rights for those experiencing homelessness.

“Ultimately, we agree that the road map is to get people out of the camps,” Martinez Ferrada said. “But building transitional housing and emergency shelters takes time.”

Instead of dismantling an encampment, the city says it would relocate a camp in the event of a security or nuisance issue.

Trending Now

“We have a humanitarian crisis on our hands, we must be tolerant, but we must be tolerant within a framework that also respects the real security issues of local residents,” Martinez Ferrada said.

“We need to give ourselves time to resolve an issue (homelessness) for which we have no magic wand.”

Montreal’s new plan takes some inspiration from more elaborate rules in Longueuil, Que., on the South Shore, where encampments are limited to five tents and prohibited from being within 250 metres of a school, daycare, seniors residence or women’s shelter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

