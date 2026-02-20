Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia’s $20-million subsidy for Maine ferry is a good value, says new study

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
The Cat, a fast ocean-going catamaran car and passenger ferry, is berthed in Yarmouth, N.S on Saturday, May 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Cat, a fast ocean-going catamaran car and passenger ferry, is berthed in Yarmouth, N.S on Saturday, May 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A long-awaited economic study of the Nova Scotia to Maine ferry service says the province’s annual subsidy of about $20 million is worth the cost.

The province announced in 2022 that it would study the economic benefits of the ferry service and mandated consulting company 21FSP Advisory the following year to produce a report.

The report says almost every ferry in the world receives government subsidies and the cost to the province for the service linking Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbor, Maine, is in line with similar routes elsewhere in the world.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says U.S. tourists using the vehicle and passenger ferry known as The Cat spend considerably more than visitors arriving by air or road.

The ferry generates between $31 million and $42 million a year in gross domestic product, depending on how it’s measured, and also contributes between $2.7 million and $1.7 million to provincial revenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The study says the ferry supports tourism throughout the entire province, not just in the Yarmouth area.

Click to play video: 'Consulting firm awarded Yarmouth ferry study contract'
Consulting firm awarded Yarmouth ferry study contract
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices