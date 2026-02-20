Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cross-examination set to continue for complainant in Stronach sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fourth complainant takes the stand at Frank Stronach trial'
Fourth complainant takes the stand at Frank Stronach trial
WATCH: Fourth complainant takes the stand at Frank Stronach trial
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A defence lawyer for Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is set to continue cross-examining one of his accusers Friday.

Leora Shemesh began questioning the woman, who is the fourth complainant to testify in the case, on Thursday afternoon after court took two unplanned pauses to deal with legal issues.

The issues arose after the woman repeatedly referred to her preparatory meetings with the prosecution while testifying about an alleged sexual assault that took place in the early 1980s.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shemesh has previously indicated she will seek a stay of proceedings over allegations that some of the complainants were coached by the Crown ahead of the trial.

On Thursday, she pressed the woman on what was said during a January meeting, and the woman maintained that the Crown never advised her on how to give her evidence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges stemming from alleged incidents involving seven complainants and dating back as far as the 1970s.

None of the complainants can be identified under a standard publication ban. All are expected to testify in the trial, which began last week after some delay.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices