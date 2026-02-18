Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly found guilty of manslaughter in jury trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 7:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Court of King's Bench View image in full screen
Outside of the courthouse for trial. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly has been found guilty of manslaughter in his jury trial for the death of Arden Panipekeseick.

The verdict is in regard to the killing of 48-year-old Panipekeseick in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Feb. 10, 2024.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony telling a story of a fatal gunfight between the two when the fatal shot splintered through the doorjamb Panipekeseick was behind.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jurors were presented with a decision between a fatal shot fired out of self-defence or with the intent to kill during final arguments in Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly’s second-degree murder trial Thursday.

A conference call has been scheduled for later this month to discuss future court dates leading to Desjarlais-Kelly’s sentencing.

Click to play video: '‘Desjarlais-Kelly could have easily been killed’ says defence in jury trial'
‘Desjarlais-Kelly could have easily been killed’ says defence in jury trial
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices