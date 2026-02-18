Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly found guilty of manslaughter in jury trial

Send this page to someone via email

Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly has been found guilty of manslaughter in his jury trial for the death of Arden Panipekeseick.

The verdict is in regard to the killing of 48-year-old Panipekeseick in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Feb. 10, 2024.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony telling a story of a fatal gunfight between the two when the fatal shot splintered through the doorjamb Panipekeseick was behind.

Jurors were presented with a decision between a fatal shot fired out of self-defence or with the intent to kill during final arguments in Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly’s second-degree murder trial Thursday.

A conference call has been scheduled for later this month to discuss future court dates leading to Desjarlais-Kelly’s sentencing.