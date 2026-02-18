Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly found guilty of manslaughter in jury trial

Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly has been found guilty of manslaughter in his jury trial for the death of Arden Panipekeseick.
The verdict is in regard to the killing of 48-year-old Panipekeseick in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Feb. 10, 2024.
During the trial, jurors heard testimony telling a story of a fatal gunfight between the two when the fatal shot splintered through the doorjamb Panipekeseick was behind.
Get daily National news
Jurors were presented with a decision between a fatal shot fired out of self-defence or with the intent to kill during final arguments in Katlim Desjarlais-Kelly’s second-degree murder trial Thursday.
A conference call has been scheduled for later this month to discuss future court dates leading to Desjarlais-Kelly’s sentencing.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.