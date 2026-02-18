Canada’s Homan picks up key victory over Italy

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan improved her playoff chances at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday by posting an 8-7 extra-end victory over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

Homan extended her winning streak to four games and improved to 5-3 with one round-robin game to play.

Her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes stole a pair in the sixth end when Constantini was light on a draw. Homan made a draw to the button for a deuce in the ninth end.

Story continues below advertisement

Italy scored three points in the 10th to bring the home crowd at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium back to life. But Homan drew to the four-foot ring for the victory.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada will play South Korea’s Eunji Gim (5-3) on Thursday afternoon. The top four teams in the 10-team pool will advance to the semifinals on Friday.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (7-2) and Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (6-2) have secured playoff berths. Medal games will be played on the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.