Sports

Canada’s Homan picks up key victory over Italy

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 4:15 pm
1 min read
Canada's Emma Miskew, right, and Sarah Wilkes compete against Italy during the women's curling round-robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). View image in full screen
Canada's Emma Miskew, right, and Sarah Wilkes compete against Italy during the women's curling round-robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan improved her playoff chances at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday by posting an 8-7 extra-end victory over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

Homan extended her winning streak to four games and improved to 5-3 with one round-robin game to play.

Her Ottawa-based team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes stole a pair in the sixth end when Constantini was light on a draw. Homan made a draw to the button for a deuce in the ninth end.

Italy scored three points in the 10th to bring the home crowd at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium back to life. But Homan drew to the four-foot ring for the victory.

Canada will play South Korea’s Eunji Gim (5-3) on Thursday afternoon. The top four teams in the 10-team pool will advance to the semifinals on Friday.

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (7-2) and Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni (6-2) have secured playoff berths. Medal games will be played on the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

