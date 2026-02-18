Canada seeks to solve U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – For Canada to defend its Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey, it’s time to live up to its goal song.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” is applicable to the underdog Canadians facing the United States in Thursday’s final.

The U.S. has been the class of the tournament in outscoring the opposition 31-1 and riding a five-game shutout streak into the title fight.

Canada’s road in the Milan Cortina Games has been rockier with a 5-0 loss to the U.S. in the preliminary round, and a tense 2-1 semifinal win over Switzerland.

Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin sat out two games in the group stage, including the loss to the U.S., with a knee injury.

Poulin scored twice in the semifinal, and set an Olympic goals record at a career 20, playing on a suspect knee.

The U.S. rides a seven-game win streak against Canada dating back to the 2025 world championships, in which the Americans beat Canada 4-3 in overtime for gold.

“You’re playing for an Olympic gold medal. It’s going to be the hardest game you play in in your whole life,” Canadian forward Blayre Turnbull said.

“We know some areas that we have to improve on from the last few times we’ve played against them. We’re going to show up ready to go and then we’re going to bring home a gold medal.”

Using an NHL draft analogy, Swedish head coach Ulf Lundberg called the U.S. women’s team “23 first-rounders.”

Swiss captain Lara Stalder described Canada as “shaky and beatable” after their semifinal.

The U.S. held a closed practice Wednesday at Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Defender Claire Thompson didn’t skate in Canada’s practice because of an upper-body injury.

“She’ll be fine for the game tomorrow,” Canadian head coach Troy Ryan said. “We just thought it would be better for her to take the day off, play around with a little bit of medical treatment that she potentially will have to use in the game.”

Goaltending and special teams are magnified in a one-game showdown. Canada will likely need Ann-Renée Desbiens in her 2022 form, when her combined save percentage over two games against the U.S. was .956 in Beijing.

“At this point, you’re willing to do anything it takes to win,” Desbiens said. “You’re willing to block a shot with your teeth if you need to.”

The Americans’ relentless puck possession has contributed to their goaltenders’ .17 goals-against average

“It does seem that we’re pushing the pace and pushing the style of the game forward with this team,” said U.S. captain Hilary Knight, who has said Thursday’s final will be her last Olympic game.

“That’s really special to be a part of. The way that we can kind of just read off of one another and the way we play together with such speed is really fun.”

The Canadian power play leads the tournament at 7-for-19, albeit against opposition other than the U.S.

The Americans have gone 4-for-20. One of the least penalized teams in the tournament has yet to give up a power-play goal.

Canada didn’t generate scoring chances from close range in its preliminary clash with the U.S., which gobbled up shots from the perimeter.

“We’re going to have to be close, to support all over the ice, put the puck deep and really be in their face,” Poulin said.

“They’re really talented, they move the puck very well. We’re just going to give them no time and space and being all over them has to be very important, and trust that we can do this and play our way.”

Canada carries more Olympic finals experience in its lineup, including 16 from its 2022 edition. The Canadian women will use that to counter the fleet feet and skilled sticks of the U.S.

Poulin will play her fifth Olympic final, forwards Natalie Spooner and Brianne Jenner and defender Jocelyne Larocque their fourth and another half dozen their third.

“There are a lot of players who have played in gold medal games before over a large number of years,” forward Sarah Nurse said.

“It’s still nerve-racking even going into my third one, so being able to lean into that experience and understanding that we have been here before, we know what it takes, we know what these games look like, the emotional highs and lows, having that experience is going to be paramount.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.