Sports

Canada to skate for gold in women’s team pursuit

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 9:00 am
1 min read
Team Canada with Ivanie Blondin, white armband, Valerie Maltais, red armband, Isabelle Weidemann, yellow armband, competes in the semifinal of the women's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). View image in full screen
Team Canada with Ivanie Blondin, white armband, Valerie Maltais, red armband, Isabelle Weidemann, yellow armband, competes in the semifinal of the women's team pursuit speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno).
MILAN – Canadian speedskaters Valérie Maltais, Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann were a win away from defending their Olympic crown in women’s team pursuit Tuesday.

The trio reached the final after beating the United States by just over four seconds in their semifinal at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium.

The Netherlands beat Japan by just over a tenth of a second in the other semifinal to set up a gold-medal bout between the Canadian and Dutch women later in the day.

Canada posted the second-fastest time in the semifinals just under a tenth of second back of the Netherlands.

Maltais, Blondin and Weidemann beat Japan for gold in 2022 in Beijing, where Nana Takagi fell with less than a lap to go.

Maltais has already claimed an Olympic medal at the Milan Cortina Games with a bronze in the women’s 3,000 metres.

Canada’s long-track team has earned two bronze medals with Laurent Dubreuil also reaching the podium in the men’s 500 metres.

Maltais and Blondin are also medal contenders in Saturday’s women’s mass start.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

