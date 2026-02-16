London Knights clinch playoff spot for 24th consecutive season

Send this page to someone via email

Cohen Bidgood scored twice and added two assists for a career-high four points in a 6-1 London Knights victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Family Day at Canada Life Place.

The win clinched a playoff spot for London for the 24th consecutive season, dating back to the first year that Mark and Dale Hunter took over ownership of the Knights franchise in the 2000-01 Ontario Hockey League season.

Will Nicholl and Jesse Nurmi each had a goal and an assist and Nurmi and Ryan Brown added to their point streaks.

London scored three times in the opening period. Jaxon Cover and Braidy Wassilyn each got their 17th on the season. Nicholl assisted on Cover’s goal and then scored one of his own with just 1:01 remaining on the clock as a Henry Brzustewicz shot ricocheted off the end glass and dropped down in front of the Attack net.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicholl fired the puck home for his eighth goal in 20 games. Nurmi picked up an assist on the play to extend his point streak to 11 games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cover set up Bidgood at 2:45 of the second period to push the Knights’ lead to 4-0.

Tristan Delisle got Owen Sound on the board with a power-play goal at 18:53 of the middle period, set up by Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi.

Nansi had briefly left the game after taking a huge open-ice hit from Maksim Sokolovskii of London. Nansi bobbled the puck coming through centre and didn’t see Sokolovskii coming.

London tacked on a power-play goal from Nurmi at 3:49 and during the celebration, Attack defenceman Noah Roberts slashed Bidgood and was assessed a minor penalty.

Bidgood scored one second after the man advantage ended to make it 6-1 for the Knights.

Cole Zurawski scored off a faceoff on a late Attack man advantage.

The Knights outshot Owen Sound 37-30.

London was 1-for-4 on the power play. The Attack were 2-for-4.

The streaks of Brown and Nurmi

The Flint Firebirds’ Alex Kostov and Owen Sound’s Tristan Delisle have posted the longest scoring streaks during the 2025-26 season.

Story continues below advertisement

Each player went 18 games. Kostov recorded 12 goals and 30 points. Delisle put up 12 goals and 27 assists.

The longest current streaks belong to a pair of Knights.

Brown has gone 13 consecutive games and has 11 goals and 23 points.

Nurmi’s streak is now at 11 games and he has 10 goals and 23 points during that stretch.

Up next

London will host the Barrie Colts on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canada Life Place.

The game will feature the induction ceremony for the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame as Rocky Farr, Jim Sandlak and Brandon Prust are enshrined as the class of 2026.

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.