Switzerland hands Canada’s Jacobs his first loss

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller defeated Canada’s Brad Jacobs 9-5 on Saturday afternoon at the Winter Olympics.

It was the first loss of round-robin play for the Calgary-based team of Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert.

The Swiss foursome opened with hammer and used it for an early deuce. Switzerland then scored pairs in alternating ends through the ninth for the victory.

It was Canada’s first game since World Curling issued a verbal warning to team officials about inappropriate behaviour.

Kennedy swore at a Swedish opponent during a heated exchange in a game on Friday night. Any future improper conduct could result in a player suspension, World Curling said in a statement.

Kennedy swore at a Swedish opponent during a heated exchange in a game on Friday night. Any future improper conduct could result in a player suspension, World Curling said in a statement.

Switzerland (4-0) was clinical in its attack with fourth Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel leading the way. He shot a game-high 97 per cent.

Canada fell to 3-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.