Sports

Switzerland hands Canada’s Jacobs his first loss

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2026 10:36 am
1 min read
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller, Pablo Lachat-Couchepin, Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel and Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round-robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). View image in full screen
Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller, Pablo Lachat-Couchepin, Benoît Schwarz-van Berkel and Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round-robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller defeated Canada’s Brad Jacobs 9-5 on Saturday afternoon at the Winter Olympics.

It was the first loss of round-robin play for the Calgary-based team of Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert.

The Swiss foursome opened with hammer and used it for an early deuce. Switzerland then scored pairs in alternating ends through the ninth for the victory.

Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
It was Canada’s first game since World Curling issued a verbal warning to team officials about inappropriate behaviour.

Kennedy swore at a Swedish opponent during a heated exchange in a game on Friday night. Any future improper conduct could result in a player suspension, World Curling said in a statement.

Switzerland (4-0) was clinical in its attack with fourth Benoit Schwarz-van Berkel leading the way. He shot a game-high 97 per cent.

Canada fell to 3-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

