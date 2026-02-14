Here’s the latest on Day 8 of the Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Day 8 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada will be looking to add to the seven medals it won coming into Saturday.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

—

7:20 a.m.

Canada’s cross-country ski team has finished eighth in the women’s 4 x 7.5 kilometre relay.

The team of Alison Mackie, Jasmine Drolet, Liliane Gagnon and Sonjaa Schmidt combined to produce the top 10 finish.

The Norwegian team won the gold medal, followed by Sweden in silver and Finland in bronze.

—

5:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In women’s curling, Canada’s Rachel Homan dropped a 7-6 decision to Great Britain’s Sophie Jackson on Saturday morning. It was the second straight round robin loss for Homan and teammates Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes.

Canada gave up a three-point end in the third. Homan missed a double-takeout and British fourth Rebecca Morrison made a double-tap.

The top-ranked Homan (1-2) is scheduled to play second-ranked Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in the evening session at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

—

5:30 a.m.

World Curling says official protocol was followed after a complaint about double-touching the stone was made in a men’s curling game between Canada and Sweden on Friday. The game, an 8-6 victory for Canada’s Brad Jacobs over Sweden’s Niklas Edin, has received much attention after profane language was broadcast via player microphones.

Story continues below advertisement

World Curling says umpires had received a complaint about second touches of the stone during delivery. Officials then spoke with both teams and set game umpires at the hog line to monitor deliveries for three ends, but found no violations or retouches of the stone.

As players cleared rocks after the ninth end, Canadian vice Marc Kennedy bristled at an accusation by Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson that some Canadian players were touching the stone a second time after releasing the handle during the game. Clips of Kennedy lobbing F-bombs at Eriksson have since gone viral.

The Canadian men were scheduled to return to the ice Saturday afternoon against Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller.

—

5:15 a.m.

Short-track speedskater William Dandjinou will aim to bring home Canada’s first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics when he takes to the ice today.

Dandjinou, of Sherbrooke, Que., competes in the men’s 1,500 metres after winning silver in the mixed team relay and narrowly missing the podium in the 1,000, where he led into the final lap before being passed in the sprint to the finish.

Meanwhile, Canada’s women’s hockey team opens the playoff round, taking on Germany in their first elimination game after going 2-1 in the preliminary round. The defending Olympic champion Canadians had convincing wins over Czechia and Finland and a humbling 5-0 loss to the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin returned to practice Friday after being injured earlier in the week, though her status against the Germans remains uncertain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.