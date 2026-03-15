Ingram: ‘Time for things to start clicking’

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TORONTO – It’s time for the Toronto Raptors to make their drive to the playoffs.

Brandon Ingram had a game-high 34 points as Toronto upset the Detroit Pistons 119-108 on Sunday, the Raptors second win in a row after a 122-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns two days earlier. Ingram, who compiled 70 points in the two wins, said Toronto’s improved play is right on schedule.

“I think it’s around that time for things to start clicking defensively, offensively,” said Ingram, acknowledging that the Raptors had lost four of their last five games. “We went through a little rough patch these previous games, but we found it.

“We had some conversations. Our communication on the floor has been good, and we’ve been able to fight back when we’ve been down and stay together. So, you know, it’s building.”

The win over Phoenix was the first piece of the foundation, as it was Toronto’s first victory over an opponent with a winning record since the Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-101 on Jan. 25, a span of 19 games. The Detroit win improved the Raptors’ record against the top 10 teams in the NBA to 4-19.

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Ingram was asked if the two victories will quiet criticism of Toronto’s performance against contenders.

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“For sure, but outside noise is outside noise, whatever opinion they have about us, that’s cool,” said Ingram. “We continue to fight, try to be the best we can on every single time that we play and live with the result.”

The back-to-back wins moved the Raptors (38-29) back up to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings after a few days sitting seventh, atop the play-in bracket. Beating the first-place Pistons on Sunday put Toronto 10 games back of Detroit but, more importantly, half a game ahead of the Miami Heat.

“We really wanted to set the tone with our physicality, doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” said head coach Darko Rajakovic. “I have utmost respect for Detroit, I think they’re a championship-calibre team.

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“You’ve got to set a tone, not to answer to what they do on the court.”

A major piece of Toronto’s brief resurgence is that RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., and Jakob Poeltl are both fully healthy again.

Barrett had 27 points and six rebounds against the Pistons, while Poeltl and Scottie Barnes each had a double-double.

Poeltl finished with 21 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, while Barnes added 14 points and pulled down 10 boards.

“Body felt really fresh. I don’t know it’s a long season, like sometimes you just wake up, you feel a little funky and other days you feel great,” said Poeltl, who has missed 35 games this season with a sore lower back. “It’s difficult to figure out why some days are just better than others.”

Barrett missed 15 games after he sprained his right knee in November. Rajakovic said now that Barrett’s healthy he can get more involved defensively.

“We’re preaching that to him there is no physical attribute that he does not have, that he’s not capable of guarding one through four of anybody in the league,” said Rajakovic. “He’s just having that grit and mindset of doing it over and over and over again.

“He showed us in moments that he is capable of doing it, but lately he’s doing it in much longer, periods of time, and that’s really helping the team to win.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2026.