Leafs sign goalie Akhtyamov to contract extension

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Artur Akhtyamov to a three-year contract extension Sunday.

The deal is a two-way contract for 2026-27 then reverts to a one-way agreement in 2027-28 and 2028-29. The average annual value is US$900,000.

Akhtyamov, 24, has an 18-10-4 record, 2.86 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 32 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season. He has recorded an 11-2-2 home record with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage.

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The Russian has a 29-18-8 record, 2.84 GAA, .903 save percentage and four shutouts in 58 career regular season AHL games with the Marlies. Toronto selected Akhtyamov in the fourth round, 106th overall, in the 2020 NHL draft.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2026.