SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

White House says tariff rollback reports ‘speculation’ unless announced

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Democrats able to force vote on Trump tariffs after 4 Republicans defect'
Democrats able to force vote on Trump tariffs after 4 Republicans defect
WATCH: Republican leaders have been altering the legislative calendar as a method to block any votes that could overrule U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and beyond. As Reggie Cecchini reports, several votes are expected in the run up to midterms, forcing Republicans to choose between loyalty to Trump or a policy their constituents might be against.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Recent media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum are “baseless speculation” unless he announces it, a White House official says.

The White House released a statement Friday morning addressing a report citing sources who spoke to The Financial Times and said Trump was considering the change.

“President Trump will never compromise on reinvigorating the domestic manufacturing that is critical to our national and economic security, especially steel and aluminum production,” the White House official said on background.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Trump administration is accordingly implementing a nimble and nuanced tariffs agenda to most effectively reshore steel, aluminum, and other key manufacturing back to the United States — American steel production overtaking Japan’s for the first time since 1999 is proof of this agenda’s growing success.”

“Unless officially announced by the administration, however, any reporting about changes to our current tariff regime is baseless speculation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is the subject of multiple rounds of U.S. tariffs, including sector-specific tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as other industries.

Trending Now

Trump called Canada “among the worst in the World to deal with” on social media Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a motion against his tariffs on Canada.

Trump is expected to veto that motion, which received bipartisan support.

“Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border,” Trump wrote Wednesday night as results of the vote became clear. “TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!”

With files from Global News’ Reggie Cecchini

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices