White House says tariff rollback reports ‘speculation’ unless announced

Recent media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum are “baseless speculation” unless he announces it, a White House official says.

The White House released a statement Friday morning addressing a report citing sources who spoke to The Financial Times and said Trump was considering the change.

“President Trump will never compromise on reinvigorating the domestic manufacturing that is critical to our national and economic security, especially steel and aluminum production,” the White House official said on background.

“The Trump administration is accordingly implementing a nimble and nuanced tariffs agenda to most effectively reshore steel, aluminum, and other key manufacturing back to the United States — American steel production overtaking Japan’s for the first time since 1999 is proof of this agenda’s growing success.”

“Unless officially announced by the administration, however, any reporting about changes to our current tariff regime is baseless speculation.”

Canada is the subject of multiple rounds of U.S. tariffs, including sector-specific tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as other industries.

Trump called Canada “among the worst in the World to deal with” on social media Wednesday as the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a motion against his tariffs on Canada.

Trump is expected to veto that motion, which received bipartisan support.

“Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border,” Trump wrote Wednesday night as results of the vote became clear. “TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!”

With files from Global News’ Reggie Cecchini