Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial in Toronto set to begin after delay

The sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is set to begin in Toronto today after more than a week of delay.

The judge-alone trial was initially scheduled to begin early last week but Stronach’s lawyer asked for more time to prepare after receiving what she described as a large volume of disclosure “at the 11th hour.”

When court reconvened for an update days later, defence lawyer Leora Shemesh indicated she would apply for a stay of proceedings over concerns some of the complainants may have been coached by prosecutors.

The application would be heard after the trial, which was rescheduled to today.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen decades-old charges related to seven complainants.

He is also expected to stand trial in Newmarket, Ont., later this year on sexual assault charges. He has denied those allegations as well.

