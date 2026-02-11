Canadian women’s hockey team regroups after loss

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Canadian women’s hockey team coach Troy Ryan says his team can score and defend, although neither happened in a decisive loss to archrival United States in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament.

The Canadian women didn’t skate Wednesday, but analyzed video of a 5-0 loss to the U.S. the previous night. There was a lot to parse.

“We’ve got to make better plays,” was the coach’s blunt post-game assessment.

Minus their touchstone player, captain Marie-Philip Poulin, the defending champions lacked cohesion at both ends of the ice.

When they had the puck, they managed it poorly under pressure from the speedy Americans. Canada generated few scoring chances from close range. The U.S. blocked perimeter shots.

While Ryan was optimistic Poulin would return to his lineup in the tournament, it’s likely not Thursday when Canada faces Finland in a game that determines second place in Group A.

Poulin’s lower-body injury, sustained early in Monday’s 5-1 win over Czechia, appeared not catastrophic. She skated a few test circles after the first-period buzzer before departing the game.

But since Canada is assured a quarterfinal berth regardless of Thursday’s outcome, the team will be cautious with Poulin. Her teammates will have to rally without her in the short term.

“We also know that whoever’s in the lineup has got to get the job done,” said forward Brianne Jenner, who wore the captain’s ‘C’ in Poulin’s absence.

But Canada feels the void all over the ice and on the bench with its captain sidelined.

“She’s irreplaceable. It changes a lot of things,” Ryan said. “Your power play’s a little less lethal, your penalty kill even at times, and then just having the faceoff (ability), winning those puck-possession plays.

“You notice her in all aspects of the game.”

Poulin has scored a career 17 goals in Olympic women’s hockey, including seven across four Olympic finals.

The 33-year-old from Beauceville, Que., is one off the tournament record of 18 held by her former teammate Hayley Wickenheiser.

Canada will face either Germany or undefeated Sweden in a quarterfinal on Saturday. The U.S. meets host Italy on Friday.

Czechia and Switzerland await the outcome of Thursday’s Canada-Finland game to know their seeding.

The semifinals are Monday, and the medal games are Feb. 19.

Canada and Finland were scheduled to meet Feb. 5, the day before the opening ceremonies, but the game was postponed because of multiple norovirus cases among the Finns.

So instead of a three-day break with a practice between the end of the preliminary round and the quarterfinal, Canada will have to apply its video learnings and try to regain chemistry in the absence of its captain, in a game situation against the Finns.

“I’d rather practice,” Ryan said. “I’d like to have a little practice so we can work on things, but this does give us a chance to iron out a few things for sure.

“We have to find ways to play with whatever is needed.”

Finland capped Group A with its first win of the tournament, which was a 3-1 victory over the Swiss.

When Poulin arrived at the 2019 world championship in Espoo, Finland, with a questionable knee, she didn’t play the first two games, but participated in warm-up and remained dressed on the bench throughout.

She said then she felt she was a better leader on the bench than in the stands. Ryan didn’t rule a similar scenario out in Milan.

“It’s always a possible scenario because you don’t have to sit anybody out to let her do that. What’s best for her is probably not to be in gear and sitting down the entire time,” the coach said, adding that Poulin receives treatment while her teammates are on the ice.

“Pou’s the captain. If that’s something that she felt was necessary or would benefit her or her team, then it’s something we would consider, but not at this point.”

Meanwhile, the Canadians have work to do to recover their swagger after their most lopsided loss to the U.S. in Olympic tournament history, and the first time they were shut out by the Americans.

“We know the stories you guys will write, so that’s part of it too, right?” Ryan told reporters after the loss. “We’ve got to make sure we’re managing some of the outside noise. You’ve got to look a little bit more internal.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.