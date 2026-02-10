Menu

Economy

Agriculture adds $900 million to N.S. economy but number of farms has fallen: study

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 10:58 am
1 min read
A farmer works a field in Churchville, N.S. on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A new study says that while agriculture is a major driver of Nova Scotia’s economy, the number of farms in the province has fallen sharply over the years.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture says farms contribute more than $900 million to the provincial GDP with dairy, eggs and berries among the top food items produced.

The study also says about 50,000 people in the province earn at least part of their income from farming.

However, the federation says the number of farms and the total amount of farmland have decreased over the last two decades.

There were 2,741 farms in 2021 compared to roughly 4,000 farms in 2001.

The federation says the provincial government can strengthen the sector by offering financial incentives for companies to process more food in Nova Scotia.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

