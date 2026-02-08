Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. PC MLA enters leadership race becoming 2nd confirmed candidate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2026 3:11 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs delivers a concession speech with his Marcia Higgs in Quispamsis, N.B., following the results of the provincial election, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs delivers a concession speech with his Marcia Higgs in Quispamsis, N.B., following the results of the provincial election, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Don Monahan has officially entered the race for leader of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives.

The MLA for Arcadia-Butternut Valley-Maple Hills launched his leadership bid Saturday in Fredericton.

The first-term MLA is now the second confirmed candidate in the race for Tory leader.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Daniel Allain announced his candidacy in October.

Allain had served as MLA for Moncton East from 2020 to 2024, and was part of former premier Blaine Higgs’s cabinet in 2023 as minister of local government.

Trending Now

Higgs stepped down as party leader after the 2024 election, and was replaced by Glen Savoie as interim leader.

PC members will vote on their new leader at the party’s convention in October.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices