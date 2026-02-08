N.B. PC MLA enters leadership race becoming 2nd confirmed candidate

See more sharing options

Don Monahan has officially entered the race for leader of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives.

The MLA for Arcadia-Butternut Valley-Maple Hills launched his leadership bid Saturday in Fredericton.

The first-term MLA is now the second confirmed candidate in the race for Tory leader.

Daniel Allain announced his candidacy in October.

Allain had served as MLA for Moncton East from 2020 to 2024, and was part of former premier Blaine Higgs’s cabinet in 2023 as minister of local government.

Higgs stepped down as party leader after the 2024 election, and was replaced by Glen Savoie as interim leader.

PC members will vote on their new leader at the party’s convention in October.