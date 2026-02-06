Menu

Canada

N.S. utility says billing issues will be fixed in March — one year after cyberattack

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove Generating Station is seen on Friday, Jan.19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Power's Tufts Cove Generating Station is seen on Friday, Jan.19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Nova Scotia’s private power utility says its automatic billing system that was disrupted by a cyberattack almost a year ago should be back to normal next month.

Nova Scotia Power says it has been forced to estimate the electricity bills of some of its customers because its metres were not able to transmit usage data to the company.

The Emera Inc.-owned utility says a Russia-based actor launched a ransomware attack in March 2025 and accessed the personal and financial data of 280,000 ratepayers.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Tim Houston has criticized the utility over reports of inflated bills and consecutive charges within short periods.

Nova Scotia Power says about 400,000 of its metres, about 75 per cent of the total, were working and sending accurate billing data to the utility at the end of January.

It says the rest of the 530,000 metres should be working again by March.

Nova Scotia Power says it has not been charging customers interest or late fees since the cyberattack.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

