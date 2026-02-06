Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

37 loaded CN Rail cars go off tracks near Edmonton, sparking probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2026 11:58 am
1 min read
A CN Rail train is seen in this undated file photo. View image in full screen
A CN Rail train is seen in this undated file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Federal investigators are being deployed to central Alberta after a large train derailment west of Edmonton.

CN Railway spokesperson Ashley Michnowski says 37 loaded cars went off the tracks Thursday near the hamlet of Wildwood, about 110 kilometres from the province’s capital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It’s not known what the train cars were carrying at the time, but Michnowski says there have been no reported leaks of dangerous goods, fires, injuries or other impacts on the public.

Trending Now

A notice from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators will assess what happened.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices