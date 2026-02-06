37 loaded CN Rail cars go off tracks near Edmonton, sparking probe

Federal investigators are being deployed to central Alberta after a large train derailment west of Edmonton.
CN Railway spokesperson Ashley Michnowski says 37 loaded cars went off the tracks Thursday near the hamlet of Wildwood, about 110 kilometres from the province’s capital.
It’s not known what the train cars were carrying at the time, but Michnowski says there have been no reported leaks of dangerous goods, fires, injuries or other impacts on the public.
A notice from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators will assess what happened.
