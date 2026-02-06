37 loaded CN Rail cars go off tracks near Edmonton, sparking probe

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Federal investigators are being deployed to central Alberta after a large train derailment west of Edmonton.

CN Railway spokesperson Ashley Michnowski says 37 loaded cars went off the tracks Thursday near the hamlet of Wildwood, about 110 kilometres from the province’s capital.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s not known what the train cars were carrying at the time, but Michnowski says there have been no reported leaks of dangerous goods, fires, injuries or other impacts on the public.

A notice from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says investigators will assess what happened.