Manitobans welcome EV rebates, but fear infrastructure still lacking

The federal government announced a new Electric Vehicle Affordability Program Thursday, which includes $2.3 billion in rebate funding for Canadians who purchase electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

It’s part of a plan to “transform” the Canadian auto sector. Canadians purchasing or leasing battery-electric or fuel cell EVs will receive up to $5,000, and up to $2,500 dollars for plug-in hybrids costing up to $50,000.

In Manitoba, an estimated six per cent of vehicles sold are EVs, and dealerships are expecting that to jump under the federal rebate.

“When they cut the rebate last year, the sales dropped right across the country and we noticed it here in Manitoba,” says Birchwood Automotive Group president Steve Chipman. “Absolutely, the federal rebate will have a big impact on electric vehicle sales.”

But Chipman says while many customers are interested in EVs, they still have concerns, primarily regarding how they handle the Manitoba winter and the lack of charging stations in the province.

Plugshare is a website that shows drivers where they are able to charge their vehicles and how reliable the station is. A map on the site shows charging stations across the southern parts of the province, but estimates there are fewer than 10 north of Lake Winnipeg. Chipman says a lack of charging accessibility is a valid concern for consumers.

“Most people charge their vehicle at home, 90 per cent of vehicle charging is done at home. Once you start getting to rural Manitoba, it becomes way more difficult. It takes a while to charge your vehicle, it’s not as convenient, so that is a big issue.”

Still, Chipman says the federal move is great for the environment and that the technology will continue to improve.

Part of the announcement revealed funding is also going towards improving EV infrastructure across Canada, something Manitoba EV Association president James Hart says is an important step.

“The northern part of Manitoba being so vast with gaps there, it’s going to be nice to get those covered. Overall, I think it’s going to be great for Manitoba, especially getting that infrastructure in place.”

The federal announcement mentioned other incentives, including stronger greenhouse gas emission standards for vehicles and encouraging the purchase of Canadian vehicles.

“For the most part, what came out is really good,” says Hart. “They did include some of the greenhouse gas standards, doubling those. It’s going to bring back a whole lot of choices we had when we had both the provincial and federal rebates.”

The Manitoba government’s $25 million EV rebate program will expire at the end of March or when the money runs out. Those who take advantage of the program could receive $4,000 on the purchase of new eligible electric vehicles, $1,000 to $4,000 when leasing eligible electric vehicles and $2,500 on the purchase of pre-owned vehicles.